The Rolling Stones couldn't add UK dates to their European tour due to a ''lack of available venues''.

The legendary rock group have apologised to their loyal fans for not being able to put on any shows on their forthcoming 'No Filter' run as they have claimed there are a number of ''sporting events'' hogging up all of the stadiums.

However, the Satisfaction' hitmakers - Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have vowed to make it up to them with some shows next year.

In a tweet posted on their official Twitter account on Thursday (11.05.17), they wrote: ''Sorry to our UK fans there are no UK dates on this, due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures. Hope to be here in 2018. (sic)''

The veteran rockers will embark on a 13-date stadium run, which will see them kick off their brand new set, at Hamburg's Stadtpark on September 8 before wrapping up at the U Arena in Paris on October 22.

They will perform classic songs and a few ''surprises'' along the way with a new production and stage design.

Guitarist Keith, 73, said: ''Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!''

And frontman Mick, also 73, added: ''I'm so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.''

An insider teased last year that the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers were planning to hit the road this year.

At the time, the source said: ''Mick will never lose that bug for performing.

''He's keen to go back on the road and play in huge stadiums, and some have already been secretly booked out in preparation for a possible show.''

The Stones no doubt treat fans to some of the songs they covered for their latest record, 'Blue & Lonesome'.