The Rolling Stones have announced two more UK dates for their 'No Filter Tour'.

The rock group - which includes Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - are set to wow crowds at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton on May 29 and Ricoh Stadium, Coventry on June 2, adding to their previously dates announced for May and June in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The tour has received an overwhelming response so far, with the group having already added a third London date.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers famously played the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2013 and also sold out two unforgettable nights at London's Hyde Park, 44 years after they played the landmark location for free.

Guitarist Keith said: ''It's such a joy to play with this band there's no stopping us, we're only just getting started really.''

Whilst frontman Mick added: ''This part of the 'No Filter' tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. It's always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.''

Drummer Charlie said previously: ''The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.''

With bassist and rhythm guitarist Ronnie adding at the time: ''When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It's heart-warming and I'm glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy ... its infectious.''

Tickets for the two new dates of the tour - Southampton and Coventry - go on general sale on Thursday (15.03.18).

The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' UK tour dates are as follows:

May 22, London, London Stadium

May 25, London, London Stadium

May 26, Southampton, St. Mary's Stadium

June 2, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

June 5, Manchester, Old Trafford Football Stadium

June 9, Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 15, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 19, London, Twickenham Stadium