The Rolling Stones will continue their 'No Filter' tour with a run in North American this summer, kicking off on May 8 in San Diego.
The Rolling Stones have announced more North American dates as part of their 'No Filter' 2020 tour.
Sir Mick Jagger and co teased the dates across the US and Canada this summer by posting a blue version of their iconic lips logo in a moving graphic on Instagram earlier this week.
They captioned the video: ''Feeling restless.''
In an other video shared on Twitter, the band announced:
''Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store.
''Let's open the cage door and let's get at it.''
They also wrote: ''It's a new year, a new decade & we're thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! (sic)''
The run kicks off at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on May 8, and wraps up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 9.
The 'Paint It Black' hitmakers were forced to delay their 'No Filter' North American tour in April, due to frontman Mick's heart valve surgery.
However, after the operation was a success, the band managed to return to the stage by August.
The legendary group are also planning to release their new album this year.
Ronnie Wood recently teased that the upcoming record is ''very diverse''.
The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmakers - which is completed by Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have been in the recording studio working on their first record of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', and the 72-year-old rocker promised fans won't be disappointed by the LP.
He said: ''[Work on the album is] ongoing. Taking on shape.
''Many different flavours. Very diverse.
''It's going to be great. Once we've decided what tracks we're gonna use.''
Keith previously admitted the recording process for the record was ''very boring''.
He said: ''Sometimes it's not as much writing as listening to what's been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.
''It's very boring. It's like a carpentry shop.''
Tickets for the US tour dates go on sale on February 14.
The tour dates are:
May 8 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29 - Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
June 10 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 14 - Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center
July 1- Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Shine A Light Trailer On Thursday 7 February 2008, the curtain rose for the 58th...
Short Synopsis Brian Jones was more than just "a Rolling Stone", he was their founding...