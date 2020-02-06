The Rolling Stones have announced more North American dates as part of their 'No Filter' 2020 tour.

Sir Mick Jagger and co teased the dates across the US and Canada this summer by posting a blue version of their iconic lips logo in a moving graphic on Instagram earlier this week.

They captioned the video: ''Feeling restless.''

In an other video shared on Twitter, the band announced:

''Every time we get together at rehearsals, we are like kids in a candy store.

''Let's open the cage door and let's get at it.''

They also wrote: ''It's a new year, a new decade & we're thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! (sic)''

The run kicks off at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego on May 8, and wraps up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 9.

The 'Paint It Black' hitmakers were forced to delay their 'No Filter' North American tour in April, due to frontman Mick's heart valve surgery.

However, after the operation was a success, the band managed to return to the stage by August.

The legendary group are also planning to release their new album this year.

Ronnie Wood recently teased that the upcoming record is ''very diverse''.

The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmakers - which is completed by Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have been in the recording studio working on their first record of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', and the 72-year-old rocker promised fans won't be disappointed by the LP.

He said: ''[Work on the album is] ongoing. Taking on shape.

''Many different flavours. Very diverse.

''It's going to be great. Once we've decided what tracks we're gonna use.''

Keith previously admitted the recording process for the record was ''very boring''.

He said: ''Sometimes it's not as much writing as listening to what's been written and figuring it out, and honing and all kinds of stuff.

''It's very boring. It's like a carpentry shop.''

Tickets for the US tour dates go on sale on February 14.

The tour dates are:

May 8 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

May 24 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29 - Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

June 14 - Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

June 27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

July 1- Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium