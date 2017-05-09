The Rolling Stones will bring their 'Stones - No Filter' tour to Europe this autumn.

The legendary rock group have announced a 13-date stadium run which will see them kick off their new set at Hamburg's Stadtpark on September 8 before wrapping up at the U Arena in Paris on October 22.

The shows will see the veteran rockers - Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - perform classic songs and a few ''surprises'' along the way with a new production and stage design.

Guitarist Keith, 73, said: ''Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!''

And frontman Mick, also 73, added: ''I'm so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.''

An insider teased last year that the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers were planning to hit the road this year.

At the time, the source said: ''Mick will never lose that bug for performing.

''He's keen to go back on the road and play in huge stadiums, and some have already been secretly booked out in preparation for a possible show.''

Meanwhile, Keith previously claimed the band's new album was ordered ''from above''.

He said they had ''no intention whatsoever'' of making a blues record, but their collective enthusiasm was reignited when they covered 'Blues and Lonesome' in an exercise to unite them as a group.

He said: ''There was no intention whatsoever of making a blues record.

''I knew we were going to be working in a room we hadn't worked before. The first day or two, this room's fighting us.

''I had just happened to call Ronnie up a month before and said, 'Just in case, get down that Little Walter track, 'Blues and Lonesome' and suddenly the sound comes together in the room.

''Mick turns round and says, 'I'd like to do this Howlin' Wolf song. 'OK, keep rolling...'

''From there, we almost felt we were being ordered from above.

''It wasn't planned. That's one of the reasons I love it. It happened. And when things happen, I can take a hint.''

The Rolling Stones' European tour dates are as follows:

9 September Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

12 September Munich, Germany Olympic Stadium

16 September Spielberg, Austria Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

20 September Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadium

23 September Lucca, Italy Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls

27 September Barcelona, Spain Olympic Stadium

30 September *Amsterdam, Holland *Amsterdam ArenA

3 October *Copenhagen, Denmark *Parken Stadium

9 October *Dusseldorf, Germany *Esprit arena

12 October *Stockholm, Sweden *Friends Arena

15 October *Arnhem, Holland *GelreDome

19 October *Paris, France *U Arena

22 October *Paris, France *U Arena