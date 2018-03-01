The Rolling Stones have added a third London date to their 'No Filter Tour'.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - are set to perform their first shows in the UK for five years, and after an overwhelming response, they'll now be performing an extra date at the capital's London Stadium on May 25.

The iconic band are already due to rock stadiums in Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff this summer, as part of the second leg of their hugely popular tour.

The run includes the previously confirmed dates at London Stadium on May 22, and Twickenham Stadium on June 19.

The last time the 'Paint It Black' stars were on UK waters was for their iconic performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

The legendary group - who released Grammy-winning covers record 'Blue & Lonesome' in 2016 - also sold out two unforgettable nights at London's Hyde Park, 44 years after they played the landmark location for free.

Guitarist Keith said: ''It's such a joy to play with this band there's no stopping us, we're only just getting started really.''

Frontman Jagger said: ''This part of the 'No Filter' tour is really special for the Stones. We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland.

''It's always exhilarating going to cities we haven't played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford and The London Stadium.''

Drummer Charlie said: ''The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.''

Bassist and rhythm guitarist Ronnie added: ''When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles. It's heart-warming and I'm glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy ... its infectious.''

Tickets for the tour go on general sale tomorrow (02.03.18).

The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' UK tour dates are as follows:

May 22, London: London Stadium

May 25, London: London Stadium

June 5, Manchester, Old Trafford Football Stadium

June 9, Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 15, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 19, London, Twickenham Stadium