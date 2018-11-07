The Rolling Stones are set for a US stadium tour in 2019, which would mark their first run across the states in three years.
The legendary rockers - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - got fans talking over the weekend after their logo appeared on several huge venues, and it appears they will be performing in the states for the first time in three years.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It will be their first American tour since 2016. They are keen to bring their classics back to their fans.''
While it's said tour dates are on the way, it come as Mick and Keith are working on a new EP in a New York studio.
Speculation regarding a new record was prompted when frontman Mick shared a video in September of himself playing the harmonica on ''new tunes''.
He followed it up with a tweet last month, sharing a photo of his guitar and an open notebook.
He captioned the snap: ''Writing lyrics #newmusic''
Meanwhile, the 'Paint It Black' hitmaker's manager recently hinted at the band's possible plans for the future.
Joyce Smith said: ''The schedule is being prepared about where we're going to be over the next 12 months, in terms of some studio work, maybe some live plans or other projects that are coming through the door.
''On the way back from Warsaw, from the last gig on No Filter [tour], as we were on the plane, one of the principals, who shall remain nameless, said, 'Joyce, could I just ask, is it okay to have August off?' I think that says it all.''
