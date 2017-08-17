The Rolling Stones' tour rehearsals are like one big ''family reunion''.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers are gearing up for a 13-date stadium run, which will see them kick off their brand new set, at Hamburg's Stadtpark on September 8 before wrapping up at the U Arena in Paris on October 22.

And guitarist Ronnie Wood can't wait to be reunited with his bandmates - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - in the studio to prepare.

He said: ''We are starting to rehearse next week, we always love that. Really, it's like a family reunion, a meal that goes on for about a month then we go out on the road.

''We concentrate and its hard work. It's a conscious effort on all of our parts, right from rehearsal.''

Though he was brief, the 70-year-old rocker says the band have completed a number of tracks for their new record and are hoping to discuss the direction they will take once they get together again.

Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''Next album is ongoing, we have some in the bag and I think now we're getting together again we'll see what direction things are going to take.''

The 'Paint It Black' stars released 'Blue & Lonesome', an album of blues covers, in December last year and Keith hinted they are keen to make a follow up to the record.

He said recently: ''I don't think we're going to sucker into that straight away.

''But it wouldn't take a twist of the arm to do some more of that. It's such fun to record, and there's plenty more where that came from.

'''Blue & Lonesome' caught us a little bit by surprise in that we figured it was something we had to do, but we didn't expect the response.''