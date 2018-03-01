The Rolling Stones are working on a new album.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers have spent around three weeks in the recording studio over the last two years working on the follow-up to 2016's blues covers LP 'Blue & Lonesome', and guitarist Keith Richards promised the record will be ''very interesting''.

Discussing the possibility of a new album, he said: ''I'm going to sound like Trump -- 'It will happen; don't worry about it' -- but it's in the early stages.

''We have some stuff down, which is very interesting. It's more difficult for us to write together the further apart we are, but it also has its benefits in that we come back to it from a different angle.''

Over the years, the 74-year-old musician has grown to enjoy the ''challenge'' of writing music he knows frontman Sir Mick Jagger will be able to ''leap'' on and he understands there's ''no point'' in trying to push the singer out of his comfort zone.

He told Wall Street Journal magazine: ''Mick and I live off this fire between us.

''I find it an interesting challenge to write for [him]. There's no point in my giving him a song that's beyond his range or that he's not comfortable with. What I really like to do is write a song where Mick goes, 'Yeah, right, I'm in!'

''That's what I try and do, because I'm writing for the lead singer of the Rolling f***ing Stones, and that is my job -- to give him a riff that he leaps on and goes, 'Right, I know what to do with this.' ''

Keith's comments come just a few days after the group announced their first UK tour dates in five years, which will take place this summer.