A Rolling Stones musical is in the works.

Workshops are taking place in London's West End to search for stars to appear in a potential production based on the legendary band, but members Mick Jagger, 73, Keith Richards, 73, Charlie Watts, 76, and Ronnie Wood, 70, are yet to give the show their backing.

A source said: ''The idea came from top theatre execs who know the concept of a Stones musical has the potential to be a worldwide hit.

''But they know the show has to be outstanding for the band members to back it.

''Only then will it ever see the light of day - and at the same time make the rockers as absolute fortune.''

Those lucky enough to audition for the project are being hand-picked to try out.

The source added to The Sun newspaper: ''The workshops are being kept very much under wraps and only incredible talent is being invited to attend.''

It is not yet known whether the musical would cover the band's career or use their back catalogue, which dates back to 1962 when they formed in London, for a different story.

While the veteran rockers could earn a fortune from a musical, they may not need the cash as it was recently reported they will earn £2 million from a new album after their contract was renewed by Universal.

The group are said to be planning to release a live compilation album in time for Christmas 2017 and follow that up with a new studio LP to coincide with the end of their forthcoming European tour, which kicks off in September.

A source recently said: ''Both Mick and Keith would rather be carried off stage in a coffin than give up their great love - writing and making music.

''They were experimenting in the studio earlier this year, and everything just gelled. They ended up with around 15 tracks which they have cut down to album-length, and when the label execs heard it they were thrilled.''

The Rolling Stones' latest album, 'Blue and Lonesome' - a collection of blues covers - was their 25th record and dropped in December 2016.