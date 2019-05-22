The Rolling Stones are back in the studio working on their new album.

The iconic rock band were forced to postpone their North American and Canadian 'No Filter Tour' shows in April, while frontman Sir Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

Now the 75-year-old singer is back to good health and the 17 concerts have been rescheduled for this summer, the 'Start Me Up' hitmakers - completed by Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - are pressing on with work on their first record of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang', which they started work on last year, as he's keen to ''make up for lost time''.

A spokesperson for the band told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The album is moving ahead but no release date as yet.

''Mick is keen to make up for lost time.

''This album has been spoken about for a long time, so now they are keen to get it out as soon as possible.''

The tabloid also reported that the record could be released at the latter end of 2019, which echoes what guitarist Keith said previously.

Asked if he knows when the record will be released last November, he replied: ''Oh man, no. Like I say, early stages. I would say if I'm looking at it, we're going to do this tour, so maybe this time next year, I would say. Maybe. That looks like a reasonable projection.''

Meanwhile, Mick recently delighted fans when he shared a video of himself dancing after recovering from his operation.

The band's new shows will kick off with two nights in Chicago on June 21 and June 25, before onto Ontario, Canada and rolling on through with dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston and Jacksonville.

The Stones also added a new show in New Orleans, and will the continue to Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena and Glendale before rounding up in Miami on August 31.

Mick's representative previously confirmed he was ''expected to make a full recovery'' following his surgery.

A statement read: ''Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. ''He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.''