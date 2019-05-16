The Rolling Stones will hit the road for their re-scheduled North American tour this summer.

The iconic rock band have announced plans for the 'No Filter' tour after postponing the shows earlier this year after frontman Sir Mick Jagger had to have heart valve replacement surgery last month.

The 75-year-old singer delighted fans this week when he shared a video of himself dancing after recovering from his operation, and now the group - completed by Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - is ready to head out at play live.

The run of 17 huge shows - which was originally scheduled for April - will kick off with two nights in Chicago on June 21 and June 25, before onto Ontario, Canada and rolling on through with dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston and Jacksonville.

The Stones have added a new show in New Orleans, and will the continue to Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena and Glendale before rounding up in Miami on August 31.

Promoters Concerts West/AEG are ''very pleased'' to announce the rescheduled dates, and they have thanked ticketholders for their patience.

Mick's representative previously confirmed he was ''expected to make a full recovery'' following his surgery.

A statement read: ''Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.''

Sources had said that Mick will need to rest for four to five days to allow the artery to heal without bleeding issues, following the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

The operation was said to be minimally invasive, and medics repaired the heart value using a catheter to access a major artery - enabling him to avoid major surgery.