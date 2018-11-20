The Rolling Stones have announced a US stadium tour for 2019.

The legendary rockers - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - have confirmed a run of 13 dates as part of their ongoing 'No Filter' tour.

Frontman Mick sang the announcement in a brilliant home video shared on Twitter, as he played guitar and belted out: ''I just found out today, that we're going to the USA. Where the hell we gonna live? Where the hell we gonna play? ''

The star went on to sing the places they'll stop at on the road, kicking things off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on April 20.

From there, the Stones will play shows to fans in cities like Houston, Pasadena, Seattle, Philadelphia and New Jersey before bringing the tour to an end on June 21 at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Bandmate Keith also commented on the exciting news, and admitted for the British band the upcoming stateside tour still felt like a homecoming.

He tweeted: ''It's great to be playing back in America. Feels like we're coming home.''

The dates will mark their return to the US for the first time since 2016, and the official announcement followed speculation from fans after their logo appeared on several huge venues earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the 'Paint It Black' hitmakers' manager recently hinted at the band's possible plans for the future.

Joyce Smith said: ''The schedule is being prepared about where we're going to be over the next 12 months, in terms of some studio work, maybe some live plans or other projects that are coming through the door.

''On the way back from Warsaw, from the last gig on No Filter [tour], as we were on the plane, one of the principals, who shall remain nameless, said, 'Joyce, could I just ask, is it okay to have August off?' I think that says it all.''