In January (17), the Australian musician and TV star stood trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault, stemming from allegations from seven females who were allegedly aged between 12 and 42 when the alleged offences took place between 1971 and 2004.

The jury began their deliberations last week (ends05Feb17) and on Tuesday (07Feb17) they found Harris not guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old but had been unable to reach unanimous verdicts on the remaining charges. After Judge Alistair MCCreath said he would accept majority verdicts of 10 - 2, the jury returned on Wednesday (08Feb17) and found him not guilty on two charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

The jury were discharged from deliberating the remaining four counts and prosecutors were given a week to decide if they want a retrial on those charges.

For the majority of the trial, Harris, 86, appeared via video link from HMP Stafford in England, where he is serving a sentence of five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 indecent assault offences in 2014.

Outside court, his solicitor, Daniel Berke, told the BBC: "Mr Harris is grateful for the care and attention this jury has given to his case and for the not guilty verdicts returned."