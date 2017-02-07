The Australian musician and TV star stood trial accused of seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court in London last month (Jan17). The charges stemmed from allegations from seven females who were allegedly aged between 12 and 27 when the alleged offences took place between 1971 and 2004.

The jury began their deliberations last week (ends05Feb17) and on Tuesday (07Feb17) they found Harris, 86, not guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old. They are currently unable to reach unanimous verdicts on the remaining five counts, one of which relates to the same victim. Judge Alistair MCCreath told the jury he would accept a majority verdict of 10 - 2 on remaining charges.

Harris denies the allegations.