The 86-year-old musician and TV star will faces seven counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault stemming from accusations made by seven females. He has been allowed to follow proceedings at the British capital's Southwark Crown Court remotely because of his age and health

The complainants are said to have been aged between 12 and 27 when the alleged offences took place between 1971 and 2004. Some of the offences were allegedly committed at BBC Television Centre in west London.

He appeared via video link at the court where the trial will continue on Tuesday (10Jan16) with the swearing in of the jury. It is expected to conclude in February (17).

According to The Guardian newspaper, Harris spoke to confirm his name when asked by the presiding judge Alistair MCCreath.

Judge MCCreath told each of the 12 jurors to pause in front of a camera so Harris could inform the court if he knew them. The judge also warned the jurors about carrying out their own research during the trial.

The Australian star, a popular TV personality for almost five decades who also had a string of U.K. chart hits in the 1960s, was charged with the offences last year (16) as part of Operation Yewtree, an inquiry by British authorities investigating accusations of sexual abuse made against celebrities.