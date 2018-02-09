Roland Mouret has hinted he may be designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

The 56-year-old Frenchman is one of a number of designers who have been linked with the coveted job, and he's revealed what it's like to work with the former 'Suits' actress.

He told the New York Post newspaper: ''Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her.''

Then, Mouret furthered speculation that he's helping Meghan to prepare for her much-anticipated marriage to Prince Harry by adding: ''I've already said too much.''

The designer also revealed he was thrilled to have seen former First Lady Michelle Obama wear a pair of his black trousers during her recent appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Mouret has never worked with Obama, but was delighted to see her wear one of his designs.

He shared: ''To be honest, I never dressed her during her time as First Lady, so it was such an amazing surprise for me to see her in the trousers - she carried them amazingly with that top.

''She has an effortless attitude that I really love.''

Meghan and Prince Harry are due to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

And Priyanka Chopra - who is a good friend of Meghan - recently hinted that she'll be among the guests at the star-studded ceremony.

Asked if she is going to be in attendance, she teased: ''If you see me there, you'll know.''