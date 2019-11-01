Roland Mouret thinks plastic hangers are the ''plastic straw'' of the fashion industry.

The 58-year-old designer has recently developed a recyclable clothes hanger in an effort to end the use of plastic ones, revealing that his creation is made from 80 percent recycled plastic recovered from the sea and 20 percent recyclable plastic.

Roland - who created the environmentally-friendly hangers with the help of the firm Arch and Hook - told the BBC: ''A beautiful garment has to be hanged on a hanger and has to be carried by van to the store.

''In that travel, we use single use plastic hangers that we throw away straight away after, and they're all polystyrene and polystyrene is not recyclable.''

According to the French designer, his hanger is ''fully sustainable''.

Explaining its virtues, he added: ''I think it's stronger than a normal hanger, but at the moment, if you break it, it's completely recyclable.

''You can have something that becomes so circular that nothing goes back to the sea.''

What's more, Roland cited the desire for fast fashion as one of the reasons behind mounting environmental concerns.

He said: ''One of the trends of the 90s was the must-have [item of clothing], and the must-have was treated as an addiction.

''Every time if you don't buy it, you're going to be unhappy and if you buy it, you can throw it away. We thought it would carry on, it fell apart. It's falling apart now and that's why we have to make a change.''