Roger Waters' first studio album for 25 years will be released on June 2.

The former Pink Floyd singer-and-bassist has confirmed the release date for his LP 'Is This The Life You Really Want?' which he has said will deal with the rise of right wing politics in the US and the UK.

The album has been produced and mixed by regular Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich and is comprised of 12 new compositions by 73-year-old Waters.

The rock legend's last studio album, 1992's 'Amused To Death', was a prescient study of popular culture, exploring the power of television in the era of the First Gulf War.

The long-awaited follow-up has been described as unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times and could be considered a spiritual successor to Pink Floyd albums 'Animals' and 'The Wall' - Waters' 1979 rock opera masterpiece.

Included on the final tracklisting are the songs 'Smell The Roses', 'The Last Refugee', 'Part of Me Died' and 'When We Were Young' - which could be a lyrical reference to Pink Floyd's 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' from the band's 1975 album 'Wish You Were Here'.

Waters - who has been an outspoken of critic of Donald Trump both before and after he became America's 45th President - previously revealed that he hopes people will listen to his new record with open ears as he believes rock music should still be an avenue for political protest.

Discussing the LP with BANG Showbiz, he said: ''Whether my album will have an impact and whether anyone will listen to it I have no idea, I hope so ... Is there is a place anymore in rock 'n' roll for protest, or comment, or politics? Yeah, I think there is, I know there is and there always has been.''

When in Pink Floyd, Waters was responsible for tackling politics and subjects such as mental health and isolation on the band's acclaimed albums 'Dark Side of the Moon', 'The Wall' and 'The Final Cut'.

Waters' other three solo records - 1984's 'The Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking', 1987's 'Radio K.A.O.S.' and 1992's 'Amused To Death' - were also all concept albums.

As well as getting ready to unveil 'Is This The Life We Really Want?',

Waters is heading out on his 'Us and Them Tour' across North America in 2017 and he kicks off his run of shows on May 26 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. He will be touring the rest of the world in 2018.

'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' is also opening at the V&A Museum in London on May 13.

Roger Waters 'Is This The Life We Really Want?' full tracklist:

1. 'When We Were Young'

2. 'Déjà Vu'

3. 'The Last Refugee'

4. 'Picture That'

5. 'Broken Bones'

6. 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

7. 'Bird In A Gale'

8. 'The Most Beautiful Girl'

9. 'Smell The Roses'

10. 'Wait For Her'

11. 'Oceans Apart'

12. 'Part of Me Died'