Roger Waters has announced a string of UK tour dates, including a show at Hyde Park.

The former Pink Floyd singer-and-bassist will bring his 'Us + Them' tour to the London venue on July 6, 2018 as part of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time festival.

Roger's first UK gig next year will take place in Glasgow on June 29 and he will then travel to Liverpool's Echo Arena for a performance on July 2, followed by a trip to Manchester's Arena the next night.

He will conclude his 'Us + Them' UK shows on July 7 at Birmingham's Arena after performing at Hyde Park the evening before.

Roger is currently touring in North America, where he has been playing songs from Pink Floyd's albums 'The Dark Side of The Moon', 'The Wall', 'Animals', and 'Wish You Were Here', as well as some tracks from his new record 'Is This the Life We Really Want?'.

Ticket prices for the star's British Summer Time show range from £65 to £249.90.

Last month, Roger announced his 'Us + Them' tour would be heading to Europe next year with five shows in Germany and one in Austria, among others.

He wrote: ''Excited to announce that the Us + Them tour is coming to 23 European countries in 2018. More information at http://rogerwaters.com (sic)''

Roger will perform in Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Latvia, Denmark, Norway and Sweden among other countries.

The star previously admitted he thinks rock music should be an avenue for political protest.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Whether my album will have an impact and whether anyone will listen to it I have no idea, I hope so ... Is there is a place anymore in rock 'n' roll for protest, or comment, or politics? Yeah, I think there is, I know there is and there always has been.''

Tickets for his UK shows go on sale on Friday (06.10.17) at 9am. For more information about purchasing tickets, fans can visit www.rogerwaters.com.

Roger Waters' 2018 UK tour dates:

June

Friday 29th - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

July

Monday 2nd - Liverpool - Echo Arena

Tuesday 3rd - Manchester - Arena

Friday 6th - London - Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

Saturday 7th - Birmingham - Arena