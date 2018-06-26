Roger Waters will be honoured at this year's Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The Pink Floyd legend will receive the O2 Silver Clef Award in recognition of his contribution to music - 38 years after he and his bandmates won the accolade in 1980 - while Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant will be presented with the Outstanding Award.

The winners will pick up their prizes at a star-studded ceremony on July 6 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Other big winners include George Ezra (Best Male), Ellie Goulding (Best Female), Rudimental (Bose Innovation), The Script (International) and Bastille (Best Group).

Speaking ahead of the event, 'Paradise' hitmaker George said: ''I am honoured to be receiving the AEG Presents Best Male award at this year's O2 Silver Clef Awards!

''Music is such a universal power for good and I've heard so much about the great work that Nordoff Robbins do - it's an honour to support a charity who are dedicated to helping so many people through music.''

Welsh rockers Stereophonics will be named Icons, 'Let Me Down' hitmaker Jorja Smith has been selected as this year's Best Newcomer and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are the recipients of the PPL Classical Award.

The music therapy charity is delighted to be continuing its annual event to raise funds for vulnerable and isolated people.

Nordoff Robbins' CEO Julie Whelan said: ''The O2 Silver Clef Awards are one of the reasons why Nordoff Robbins is able to continue delivering life-changing music therapy to so many people facing some of the biggest challenges who desperately need our help.

''For 43 years this event has celebrated the best names in music, whilst raising over £10.5 million for our charity to date. We are forever grateful for the tremendous support it receives year on year.''

Music fans can still vote for the Ticketmaster Best Live Act category, which will see Ed Sheeran, Jeff Lynne's ELO, U2, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Fall Out Boy, Adele and The XX going head to head.

Silver Clef Awards winners list:

O2 Silver Clef Award - Roger Waters

American Express Icon Award - Stereophonics

Liz Hobbs Best Female Award - Ellie Goulding

AEG Best Male Award - George Ezra

Raymond Well International Award - The Script

PPL Classical Award - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Bose Innovation Award - Rudimental

Integro Outsanding Award - Robert Plant

Best Newcomer Award - Jorja Smith

Sky Best Group Award - Bastille