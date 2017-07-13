DJ Roger Sanchez is hoping to catch up with Jay Kay from Jamiroquai at Boardmasters about working together again.

The 'Another Chance' hitmaker will perform on The Point presented by Relentless Stage at the music festival at Watergate Bay in Cornwall, South West England, which is held between August 9 and 13.

The 50-year-old remixer - who picked up a Grammy for his mix of 'Hella Good' by No Doubt in 2003 - previously teamed up with the 'Cosmic Girl' group putting his production skills on 'High Times' and 'Deeper Underground', but he has some new stuff he's been busy working on which he'd like to put in front of Jay Kay.

The 47-year-old singer has been struggling with intense back pain, which forced him to postpone two shows at London's The O2 last month, but Roger has heard that he is on the road to recovery and hopes they can get into the studio together in the coming months.

Roger exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I spoke to Jay Kay a while ago. He's been very unwell. But he definitely should be OK now. He was ill and then he had the album and I've been meaning to catch up with him.

''I am hoping so. I definitely have some projects which I would like to collaborate with him on. We will see how everyone's schedule goes. I've got an intense summer with festivals and touring. The hope is within the next few months maybe I'll be able to get together with them, we will see.''

Also performing on the Relentless stage along with Roger over the three days are the likes of Pete Tong, Idris Elba, Hot Since 82 and Icarus.

The stage splits for Boardmasters have been unveiled today (13.07.17) on the official website for the festival: www.boardmasters.co.uk