Sir Roger Moore's daughter believes the late actor visits her from beyond the grave.

The actor - who starred in seven James Bond films from 1973 to 1985 - passed away in May 2017 at the age of 89 following a battle with prostate cancer, and his daughter Deborah has now said she's convinced her father is still watching over her, as she keeps seeing 007-themed signs wherever she goes.

Recalling one eery moment last month when she had gotten up early to rush to her local supermarket, Deborah said: ''There was no one in the street and this little Japanese man in his trainers came up to me with this mobile phone. He started pointing at it, going, 'MI5, MI5, James Bond, James Bond, MI5?'

''I said, 'Are you looking for the MI5 building?' He went, 'Yeah, yeah, James Bond, 007'. Now, of all the people to come up to in the street, it's me.

''I was like, 'Dad, this is you having a laugh'. So there's all these little things which always make it feel as though he's around me.''

Deborah - whose mother is Roger's third wife Luisa Mattioli - has also seen signs of the 'Live and Let Die' actor whilst in France for the christening of her brother's children, and at her friend's workplace in Sweden.

She added: ''I was walking along the beach and there was this big Russian boat and when it moved the colours changed and the side said 007.

''And then the friend that I was with her first day back in work - she lives in Sweden - she said, 'the only picture in this entire office was of your father'.''

The actress recalled visiting her father when he was battling cancer at a clinic in Switzerland in 2017, and said he was always ''positive'' about his diagnosis.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''He just used to say to the doctors, 'I don't want any bad news, just tell me what the treatment is going to be.'

''He was always trying to be as positive as possible because I don't think he wanted to accept that he was dying.

''Right up until the end, he was like, 'I'm going to get better, I'm going to be fine'.

''The last thing he ever said to me was, 'I love you too', which always makes me smile.''