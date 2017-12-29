The late Sir Roger Moore has been chosen as PETA's Person of the Year for 2017.

The legendary actor - who passed away in Switzerland in May this year following a short battle with cancer - has been named as the animal rights organisation's winner of the accolade after he was recognised for his hard work involving animals.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said: ''Animals in dire need had a caring, charming friend in Sir Roger Moore.

''PETA is honoured to recognise this wonderful man for sticking his neck out for the vulnerable amongst us time and again.

''We will continue campaigning to help the animals he cared so deeply about.''

Roger contributed financially to the welfare of animals when he paid for an advertising campaign to urge Selfridges to stop stocking foie gras.

He also raised awareness of the work PETA do to protect animals from cruelty.

Roger also used his trademark wit and charm to try and ask the Prime Minister to introduce a ban on wild-animal circuses across the country.

The animal rights organisation offered their condolences to the actor's family after it was confirmed the 'Man with the Golden Gun' star had passed away aged 89.

Mimi Bekhechi, Director of International Programmes PETA, said in a statement: ''Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of Sir Roger Moore.

''The long-time PETA supporter may have been best known for his suave portrayal of James Bond, but we believe some of his greatest achievements were his efforts on behalf of animals - including fronting a campaign pushing British department store Selfridges to stop stocking foie gras (it did!), boldly calling for the Queen's Guard's bearskin hats to be replaced with synthetic materials, and offering to pop a champagne cork with Theresa May if she brought forward a long-awaited ban on wild-animal circuses.

''Sir Roger was always an inspiration to work with. He called out animal abuse with wit and charm, and PETA will continue campaigning to help the animals he cared so deeply about.''