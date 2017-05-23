PETA have paid tribute to the late Sir Roger Moore.

The animal rights organisation have offered their condolences to the actor's family after it was confirmed the 'Man with the Golden Gun' star had passed away at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer.

Mimi Bekhechi, Director of International Programmes PETA, said in a statement: ''Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of Sir Roger Moore. The long-time PETA supporter may have been best known for his suave portrayal of James Bond, but we believe some of his greatest achievements were his efforts on behalf of animals - including fronting a campaign pushing British department store Selfridges to stop stocking foie gras (it did!), boldly calling for the Queen's Guard's bearskin hats to be replaced with synthetic materials, and offering to pop a champagne cork with Theresa May if she brought forward a long-awaited ban on wild-animal circuses. Sir Roger was always an inspiration to work with. He called out animal abuse with wit and charm, and PETA will continue campaigning to help the animals he cared so deeply about.''

Throughout his life, Roger had been a huge supporter of the organisation, both financially, when he paid for an advertising campaign to urge Selfridges to stop stocking foie gras, and also by raising awareness of the work the company do to protect animals and fight back against cruelty.

Roger was also an advocate for the banning of animals in circuses.

Explaining his stance, he said at the time: ''You can't expect someone who chains, whips and otherwise dominates animals to behave like a gentleman ... While he may be incapable of moral evolution, the rest of us are not and now we know that the spirits of elephants, lions and other animals are broken and that these animals are robbed of everything they hold dear so that they will perform meaningless tricks, such as balancing on balls, we are no longer amused.''