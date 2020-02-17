The Who will headline a Teenage Cancer Trust 20th anniversary gig next month.

The rock band - comprised of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - first played the fundraising gig in 2000, marking one of the first times they had played together in over 15 years, and are set to return to the Royal Albert Hall on March 28.

John Bishop has also been added to the bill on March 24 as he plans to provide all the laughter during this year's comedy gig alongside some very ''special guests.''

The Teenage Cancer Trust shows - which kicked off in 2000 - will return to the Royal Albert Hall from March 23-29 and the likes of Noel Gallagher and Nile Rodgers were confirmed as some of the headliners at the beginning of the year.

Stereophonics will return to round off the show on March 25 - two decades after playing the first ever Teenage Cancer Trust gig - with legend Paul Weller - who was also there 20 years ago - joining them on the night for a special solo set.

The Who's decision to play the set comes after Roger - who is a Teenager Cancer Patron - thanked the acts who have agreed to headline the fundraiser.

He said in a statement: ''Once again we've got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can't thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust. Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

''Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.''

The rock legend described anyone who has supported the charity as a ''hero'', and revealed he has seen the impact its work can have.

He added: ''I've seen first-hand the difference this support makes to so many young people with cancer over the years and I'm beyond proud to be a part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team.

''Everyone who's helped us achieve this is a hero in my book, and I'd like to thank everyone who has got us this far.''

Kate Collins, Chief Executive Officer for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: ''We're incredibly grateful for the amazing support from the artists getting involved in our 2020 gigs.

''It's going to be an unforgettable experience and will help us support every young person with cancer who needs us.''