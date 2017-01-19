The iconic British band are regulars on the touring circuit but have not released a studio album since 2006's Endless Wire.

Pete admits that he and frontman Roger Daltrey have struggled to pen a new record, but the chart topping success of their 1960s contemporaries the Rolling Stones' new blues album Blue & Lonesome has made them determined to get recording.

"We've tried a lot to make records together, very much like the Stones," he told Music Week. "They did their blues album (Blue & Lonesome), which has done very well.

"So now everyone's suggesting The Who should do the same! Roger and I have had a few occasions where we've tried to write and record together but we are more optimistic than ever before, because Roger has grown such a lot; he's developed creatively, hugely. We're optimistic we might be able to do something."

However the 71-year-old is worried that any new music will fail to match up to iconic hits like My Generation, and that the band will struggle to compete with younger acts.

"It's a bit of a dilemma when we go into the studio whether or not to produce new music to compete with new music that's out there at the moment - whether we should try to sound like Justin Bieber! Or whether we can be so arrogant as to imagine we can recreate the excitement of our early days, creatively."

In addition to working on new music Pete is planning to re-release his back catalogue of solo recordings later this year (17).