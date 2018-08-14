Roger Daltrey doesn't feel Kanye West has done anything to ''evolve'' hip-hop.

The Who frontman is not a huge fan of rap music, but he feels that many of the artists spearheading the genre, including the 'All Day' hitmaker, haven't experimented with the rhythms in their music much over the years.

Asked if he's acquainted with the 41-year-old rapper's music, he admitted: ''I do because he did a big festival in England (Glastonbury) a few years ago.

''It's kind of meaningless to me, to be honest with you. I like some of the rhythms of rap.

''But [it] hasn't gone anywhere from the first record [that] ever came out with those kind of rhythms, has it?''

Whilst the 74-year-old rock legend doesn't think hip-hop has progressed much, he is a fan of 'Lose Yourself' rapper Eminem (Marshall Mathers).

When quizzed on rap not evolving, he replied: ''Has hip-hop evolved? I don't think it has at all. I do think Eminem is still one of the most creative people in that whole arena. He's fabulous. I love him.''

Meanwhile, the 'Pinball Wizard' hitmaker admitted that he's sick of playing his band's hit song 'Won't Get Fooled Again' from 1971's 'Who's Next' LP.

Asked if he sees himself still performing the track in his 80s, he spilled: ''That's the only song I'm bloody bored s***less with. I don't know why, but I'm being honest.

''All the others I can approach like I'm singing for the first time.

''I don't know what's happening there psychologically. Maybe it's the song, but I never seem to be in the same pocket where I'm singing it for the firsts time.''

As to whether he and bandmate Pete Townshend will be bringing The Who on the road in the near future, he said retiring is not their priority, so the door is always open for shows.

He added to Rolling Stone magazine: We haven't planned anything, but we also haven't ever thought about giving up. We've said that this is the beginning of the long goodbye at the beginning of our 50th-anniversary tour. And a long goodbye is as long as it takes. We have always been of the opinion that you don't give this business up. This business gives you up. As long as we can do it well, we will. If it ever starts to get not good and loses that essence the Who bring to the stage, then we'll stop.''