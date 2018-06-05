Roger Daltrey will be among the stars who feature in a new documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of 'Quadrophenia'.

The 1979 movie - which is loosely based on The Who's rock opera of the same name - is considered to be a cult classic, and Roger and bandmate Pete Townshend are to appear in the Sky Arts documentary.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It will look at the making of the film, the struggles and look at why it still remains an integral part of British pop culture.''

The special show will also feature interviews with cast members, including Phil Daniels, as well as the likes of Sting, Ray Winstone and Lesley Ash.

Other big names being eyed for an appearance on the documentary include Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Martin Freeman and Noel and Liam Gallagher.

In recent years, there has been significant speculation about the possibility of a 'Quadrophenia' sequel.

But Roger, 74, has insisted that some of the proposed ideas wouldn't have his support.

He previously explained: ''It's irrelevant, it's f*****g irrelevant.

''It's got no meaning at all. 'Quadrophenia' was a moment in time. That's the whole idea of it. I find all of the other things done to 'Quadrophenia', apart from the original album and when The Who played it on stage, to be a no no. They just don't mean anything, what's the point?''

Roger stressed that the movie belonged to a very specific point in history.

He added: ''The film captured the moment in time. They've taken the rock out of 'Quadrophenia' and made some complete nonsense from it.''