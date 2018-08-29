Roger Daltrey is set to perform at the Legends of Football Awards ceremony in honour of Frank Lampard.

The Who frontman will be the headline act at the glitzy bash on October 8 at London's The Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, where the 40-year-old former England and Chelsea midfielder will be recognised for his career achievements on the pitch.

Speaking about his forthcoming gig at the Nordoff Robbins charity event, Daltrey - who supports rival London team Arsenal - commented: ''I'm delighted to be performing at this year's Legends of Football event and I'm very much looking forward to October 8th. It's an honour to be involved with such a great cause and to be part of a wonderful night of football and music to celebrate the career of a true footballing legend, Frank Lampard, even if he is a Chelsea hero.

''I'm also very excited to help raise funds for Nordoff Robbins who do fabulous work to change the lives of vulnerable and isolated people through music. Having been amongst the first bands to support Nordoff Robbins when The Who played one of their first events back in 1976, it's wonderful to still be able to help such a great organisation and a truly worthy cause.''

Lampard - who follows in the footsteps of last year's recipient of the accolade, Steven Gerrard - previously commented on landing the prize: ''It's a real honour for me to receive the Legends of Football award this year.

''Just seeing my name mentioned amongst those past winners is something to cherish. I'm looking forward to the dinner on October 8th. I hope to see you there.''

Supported by the Premier League, Legends of Football - which was previously known as the HMV Football Extravaganza - has raised more than £7 million for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, since its inception in 1996.

More information can be found by visiting www.lofootball.co.uk