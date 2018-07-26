Roger Daltrey will release his autobiography in October.

The Who frontman has revealed his long-awaited memoir will be titled 'Thanks A Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story' - which references his strict school headmaster - and will hit stores in the UK on October 18 and the US five days later.

The artwork for the book, which features a black and white photo of the 74-year-old singer in his youth, was revealed on the band's Facebook page, who also announced the 'My Generation' hitmaker will mark the release of his autobiography with a signing session at the 2018 London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre.

Fans who pre-order the memoir will also be entered into a prize draw to win an exclusive personalised and signed print.

The release announcement came just a few weeks after Roger admitted he was struggling to write his life story because concussions over the years have affected his memory.

He said: ''The scariest thing about the memoir is that I have had four serious concussions in my life. There are huge gaps and I wonder why. But there is no wonder why.''

Roger admits the worst head injury he suffered was when he was knocked unconscious by a microphone stand being swung by disgraced glam rocker Gary Glitter during rehearsals for a performance of The Who's rock opera 'Quadrophenia' in London's Hyde Park in 1996.

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmaker said: ''I broke my eye socket. I was out for 20 minutes. I did the show with a patch holding my eye in. That is a little bit concerning.''

Gary's involvement in the show came a year before the 'Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again' singer was arrested for possessing child pornography and subsequently jailed.