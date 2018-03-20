Roger Daltrey has suggested Pete Townshend doesn't want to tour as The Who anymore.

The 'My Generation' rockers toured around the world last October, but the frontman has said that he and the guitar legend are both unlikely to take up offers to do Las Vegas residencies because they don't ''need the money''.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Daltrey said: ''We've got offers. If Pete wanted to do it, I would do it; let's put it that way.

''But he might not want to do it. He's a very rich man and he doesn't need to do it for the money.

''And I don't need to do it for the money now. I'm very happy doing what I'm doing with the charity (Teenage Cancer Trust), but this is what I love to do.

''I'm a singer, and I need to sing and work; that's why I'm doing this with my little band, which is The Who band without Zak (Starkey, The Who's drummer).

''So, let's see where it goes. That's just the way life is sometimes; full of surprises.''

Despite recently revealing he's ''very, very deaf'' now, the 74-year-old star told his fans he still wants to keep playing ''for a long time''.

He said: ''I am lucky to be doing what I do - so thank you.''

Daltrey and Townshend have both suffered with hearing problems over the years, with the 'Won't Get Fooled Again' singer claiming the band's guitarist ''wears two hearing aids'' due to the damage caused by a lifetime of rock.

Speaking 2011, Daltrey claimed: ''Pete is almost stone deaf. He deafened himself in the recording studio, and when we last performed he had to stand right next to the speakers to hear anything. I don't know what Pete will do. I don't want to do a tour and have him end up completely deaf.''

Pete, 72, has been open about his hearing struggles and the fact he suffers from tinnitus - a ringing in the ears - and admitted that he has to protect his hearing so he can continue to make music and play live.

The songwriter shared: ''I don't have perfect hearing, and if I listen to loud music or go to gigs I do tend to get tinnitus.''