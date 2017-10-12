Roger Daltrey will release his memoir in 2018, after finally having enough ''perspective'' to justify publishing the book.

The 73-year-old legendary rocker has been a member of The Who for more than 50 years, and while he's ''resisted'' the idea of penning the project for a long time, he has accepted that it's now time to tell his story.

In a statement, he said: ''I've always resisted the urge to 'do the memoir', but now, finally, I feel I've enough perspective ... When you've spent more than half a century at the epicentre of a band like The Who, perspective can be a problem.

''Everything happened in the moment. One minute, I'm on the factory floor in Shepherd's Bush, the next, I'm headlining Woodstock.''

The book - which is currently untitled - will be released in August 2018 through Henry Holt and Co. in the United States and Blink Publishing in the United Kingdom.

Daltrey admitted it's been a long journey to piece the memoir together, and said it's ''nothing short of a miracle'' that he's still around to share his story with the world.

He added: ''It's taken three years to unpack the events of my life, to remember who did what when and why, to separate the myths from the reality, to unravel what really happened at the Holiday Inn on Keith Moon's 21st birthday ... I hope the result is more than just another autobiography.

''I've been lucky enough to live in interesting times. I've witnessed society, music and culture change beyond recognition. That I'm still here to tell my tale when so many others around me didn't make it is nothing short of a miracle.''

Last year the frontman discussed the possibility of the book, and insisted he'd only push forward with it if he felt it was really worth it.

He said at the time: ''I'll only release it if it's a good book. I don't care how long it takes ... Most of the rock biographies that I've read I kind of got bored with about halfway to two-thirds of the way through. I hope not to fall into that trap.''