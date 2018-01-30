Roger Daltrey is set to perform The Who's 'Tommy' in full with local orchestras in the US this summer.

The 'My Generation' rocker - who is joined by guitarist Pete Townshend when playing in the legendary rock band - will perform 10 solo shows, kicking off on June 8 with the Hudson Valley Philharmonic at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York City, before concluding with the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center in Ohio on July 8.

'Tommy' was released in 1969 and featured the hits 'Pinball Wizard', 'Overture' and 'I'm Free'.

Speaking about the forthcoming shows, Daltrey - who is also set to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust on March 22 - said: ''I'm really looking forward to singing 'Tommy', not only with my great backing group, but also some of the finest orchestras in the country.

''Pete Townshend's rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band. With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts.''

Townshend previously did his own run of orchestral shows, 'Classic Quadrophenia', in September.

The guitar legend was joined by an army of classical musicians from the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - including dozens of violinists, cellists, and brass players - a hundred-piece choir, singers Alfie Boe and Billy Idol and actor Phil Daniels, who appeared in the original movie, for a spectacular new take on the classic record.

Speaking previously to BANG Showbiz about the shows, he said: ''I wanted to get a Who piece saved for posterity. I didn't want to die without my most important works being committed to sheet music for future generations. Of course there is some vanity involved in this but so many Who songs are such great songs that I felt need keeping and preserving as scores.''

Townshend revealed last year that he secretly tied the knot with the concert's composer Rachel Fuller - after over two decades together - in an intimate ceremony in December 2016, which they decided to keep quiet for ''selfish'' reasons so they could ''savour the moment'' together.

Roger Daltrey's summer tour dates are as follows:

June 8 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Hudson Valley Philharmonic

June 10 & 12 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap / Wolf Trap Orchestra

June 15 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood / Boston Pops Orchestra

June 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts / Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

June 23 & 25 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia / Ravinia Festival Orchestra

June 27 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater / Nashville Symphony Orchestra

June 30 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC / TBA Orchestra

July 2 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion / Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

July 5 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheatre / Detroit Symphony Orchestra

July 8 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center / The Cleveland Orchestra