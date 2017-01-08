Model and actress Francine York, who played The Bookworm's sidekick on the Batman TV series, has died.
The stunner lost her battle with cancer in a Van Nuys, California hospital on Friday (06Jan17). She was 80.
Batman fans will remember her portrayal of Lydia Limpet, opposite the late Roddy McDowall's The Bookworm.
A former Miss Minnesota runner-up, York was a showgirl in San Francisco and Los Angeles before Hollywood came calling and she landed a series of Jerry Lewis films.
She also appeared in Marlon Brando's Bedtime Story and Elvis Presley's Tickle Me. She also led a team of female assassins in 1973's The Doll Squad.
