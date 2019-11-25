Sir Rod Stewart wears socks and a vest when he's in bed.

The 'Hot Legs' hitmaker also admits that he keeps warm under the covers by switching on an electric blanket.

He said: ''I really feel the cold now. I go to bed with an electric blanket. Socks, the lot.''

The 74-year-old singer revealed that he often feels chilly because he spends most of his time in California and that he will also be spending the festive season in the US.

He said: ''I'm spending Christmas in Palm Beach, just down the beach from Donald Trump.''

Rod, a football fanatic, also revealed that he will have a knee replacement in the new year after playing the game for years.

He explained: ''It's from football over the years but I will be okay. I will be fine.''

The 'Baby Jane' singer often plays football on stage during his shows but recently revealed that his right knee had ''packed up'' as a result.

Rod also admitted that he feels ''happier now than I've ever been'', even though he is noticing his age.

He told BBC Radio 2: ''I am comfortable in my own shell now. In the early days we all drank too much. I don't drink so much now.''

Meanwhile, Rod also revealed that he has fallen out with Sir Elton John after he accused the 'Rocketman' singer of embarking on a ''money-grabbing'' farewell tour.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Rod said: ''I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We had a spat, because I criticised his tour as being money-grabbing.''