Sir Rod Stewart's children thought his wife Penny Lancaster was ''trying to get ahold of [his] money'' at first.

The 74-year-old rocker has been married to third wife Penny, 48, since 2007, but has said the start of their romance wasn't smooth sailing when it came to their families, as his children - adopted daughter Sarah, 56, Kimberley, 39, and Sean, 38, whom he was with first wife Alana Stewart, Ruby, 31, whose mother is Kelly Emberg, and Renee, 26, and Liam, 24, whom Rod has with second spouse Rachel Hunter - were wary of her intentions.

Speaking about Penny - with whom he now also has Alastair, 13, and Aiden, eight - the 'Maggie May' hitmaker said: ''She has a remarkable talent for [keeping the blended family together]. It was hard coming up with all the other kids, they didn't know if it was another woman trying to get hold of dad's money ... far from it.''

But now the couple have been married for 12 years, his brood couldn't be happier for their father, as he says everyone in his family ''adores'' the model.

He added: ''She won them all over and they all adore her now. We just had a wonderful holiday all together in Florida. Florida won't be the same since the Stewarts were there.''

Rod's two youngest sons are still in school, and the 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' musician has revealed he's resorted to blasting bagpipe music throughout the house to get them out of bed in the mornings.

Speaking during an appearance on UK talk show 'Lorraine' on Friday (26.04.19), he said: ''It wasn't easy this morning trying to get two of them out of bed to go back to school.

''Do you know what I do, [put a] VD on [playing] bagpipes, it wakes them up ... I did it to my other kids too. Bagpipes in the morning, you can't sleep through that.''