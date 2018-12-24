Rock star Sir Rod Stewart has revealed his Christmas wish is for success for his beloved soccer team.
Sir Rod Stewart's Christmas wish is for success for his beloved soccer team.
The 73-year-old music star - who is married to model Penny Lancaster - has claimed he already has everything he could ever wish for in life, but he's still hoping for even more success for Celtic Football Club.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, Rod is asked what he wants for Christmas this year, and replies: ''I've got everything in the world I could possibly have ... I want Celtic FC to do well.
''I love Celtic. What would the world be without football?''
Despite the glamorous lifestyle she enjoys, Penny recently revealed she wants to ''make a difference'' as a police volunteer.
The 47-year-old model - who has been married to Rod since 2007 - joined the force for Channel 4 reality show 'Famous and Fighting Crime', and she admitted it has lit a fire in her.
Penny said: ''Being a police volunteer, I felt like I was on the front line and reaching out to those people, and making a difference in their lives.''
Penny admitted she relished the experience - and the challenges it created.
She added: ''I've embraced it. The prospect of becoming a police officer and get involved on the front line, and getting to grips with the local community really appealed to me.
''It sounded exciting - I thought, what a fantastic experience. But that was just on the surface.
''When I actually got involved it was far more serious than that to the point that I was doing long shifts, getting home at four in the morning and my husband was terrified at the stories I would tell him.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.