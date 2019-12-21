Sir Rod Stewart and Lady Penny Lancaster kick off the festive season with a big party.

The couple - who have Alistair, 14, and Aiden, eight, together - like to get into the Christmas spirit early and invited all their loved ones to their home for ''merriness''.

Penny said: ''Christmas kicks off with our drinks party at home for close friends and family, with an array of entertainment, nibbles and merriness.''

But the couple definitely won't be having a white Christmas this year because they are off to Florida to celebrate with some of Rod's older children from his past relationships.

Penny told Britain's HELLO! Magazine: ''After Rod's O2 shows, we are off to Florida to spend Christmas with three of the older kids of the Stewart clan.''

The 74-year-old singer will be happy to be in Florida as he recently admitted he struggles with the cold English weather now after spending so much time in California.

He said: ''I really feel the cold now. I go to bed with an electric blanket. Socks, the lot.''

Rod, a football fanatic, recently revealed that he will have a knee replacement in the new year after playing the game for years.

He explained: ''It's from football over the years but I will be okay. I will be fine.''

The 'Baby Jane' singer often plays football on stage during his shows but recently revealed that his right knee had ''packed up'' as a result.

Rod also admitted that he feels ''happier now than I've ever been'', even though he is noticing his age.

He said: ''I am comfortable in my own shell now. In the early days we all drank too much. I don't drink so much now.''