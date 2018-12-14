Rod Stewart wants his own biopic - and his son wants to play him in his younger years.

The 'Tonight's The Night' hitmaker - who has eight children from five relationships - would jump at the chance to follow the likes of Queen's movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and the upcoming Sir Elton John film 'Rocket Man' with a big screen saga of his own life, and 13-year-old Alistair is also desperate for the project to happen because he wants to take the lead role.

Rod - who has Alistair and his youngest son Aiden with spouse Penny Lancaster-Stewart - said of the prospect: ''I'd love it, my Alistair is 13 now and said 'Dad, they've gotta make one about you because I could play a younger you. I'd love it if I was asked to co-operate.''

The 73-year-old singer is famously a model railway enthusiast and revealed he used to book out an extra hotel room while on tour in order to set up a temporary workshop wherever he went.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: ''It's amazing it's a wonderful hobby, 23 years I was building the layout, it's massive, and every detail - some of the sky scrapers are 6ft high.

''A lot of it was made on the road, I take big flight cases and the hotels would give me a special room and special fans to get rid of the paint smells and the glues, I'd be in there working and they'd be like 'Showtime in two hours'.

''It's wonderful - well, it was, it's finished now.''

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker feels lucky now he's able to fit his work round his young sons because he couldn't do the same when his older children were growing up.

He admitted: ''I was hugely in debt to the IRS so I had to go out and work, the two eldest ones, Kimberly and Sean, did complain about it but I said I wasn't having a party, I had to go out and work, pay the IRS off, but now I see the kids calendars and work around it because I can afford to do it.''