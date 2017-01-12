Sir Rod Stewart talked his wife Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart out of getting a boob job.

The 45-year-old model was considering going under the knife to give her breasts a boost as she felt they had sagged after she gave birth to the couple's two sons, Alastair, 11, and Aiden, five, and even had a consultation with a top surgeon.

Rod, 71, told his spouse that if she wanted to have the operation he would support her but assured her that he loved her the way she was.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (12.01.17), she said: ''They did this camera sweep around my body and said, 'This is what your boobs would look like if you did this or that.' And then he said to me, 'I have one really important question. Are you happy with the rest of your body?' And I said: 'Well, I'd probably want to lose a few more pounds here and there.' And then he said, 'Well go away and do that because if you start on one thing, you'll want another.'

''I was seriously thinking about getting them done but Rod said, 'Look, darling, if you decide to do that to your body then I'd support you but I love them the way they are.' ''

The blonde bombshell feels so lucky to have the 'Maggie May' rocker as a husband because he's always been so supportive of her and the couple are planning to renew their wedding vows sometime this year to mark 10 years of marriage.

Penny - who met Rod in 1999 - said recently: ''I can't wait [to renew our vows] - we've been in the longest relationship he's ever been in so that's a record! Rod is extremely romantic and I'm very lucky. Keeping the romance and passion alive is very important to both of us. It helps that Rod is older. I've always preferred older, more mature men and he's such a gentleman.''