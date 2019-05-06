Sir Rod Stewart only travels on tour by private jet now.

The 74-year-old singer is currently playing shows around Europe in support of his latest album 'Blood Red Roses' and has revealed he goes from venue to venue via his own personal plane, whilst his band travel on a bus.

Rod doesn't miss life on the road and insists he has earned the right to fly in luxury after six decades of touring.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker said: ''Well, the band go on a bus and I have a private jet. I think I deserve it after all these years of going up and back down on a dormobile when I was 18.''

Recalling the days in his first bands, he added: ''It was funny we'd turn up in gigs, boys would carry the amps in and organ and everything. I just walked in with my mic, saying, 'This is mine!'''

Rod is one of the most successful artists in history following his tenures fronting the Jeff Beck Group and the Faces and then as a solo star.

The musician - who is married to Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart - never imagined he would enjoy such success and be at the top of the music business when he started out in his late teens in the group Long John Baldry and the All Stars.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2, he said: ''Long John invited me to join his band on £30 which was a lot then. I thought, if this lasts for six weeks, it might be enough to get a nice car! That's all I thought it was going to last. And we all did it in those days because we loved the music, there was no intention of being famous. We just loved the music and we played it. That was it!''