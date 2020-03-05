Rod Stewart ''stuck'' a security guard in ''retaliation'' in a row on New Year's Eve (31.12.19).

The 75-year-old singer and his son Sean Stewart have been charged with simple battery over an altercation with Jessie Dixon at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and police reports state the 'Maggie May' hitmaker lashed out after the bouncer ''touched him first''.

Police officer Stephen Mancino wrote in a report obtained by The Sun newspaper: ''R Stewart stated after being denied access, he told Dixon he just wanted to show his children the inside of the event for ten minutes, but Dixon still refused.

''He stated Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated.

''R Stewart stated Dixon had touched him first and he had struck Dixon in retaliation.''

A witness alleged Rod ''punched the guard in the chest'' before his wife, Penny Lancaster, intervened to stop the fight.

Employee Kaylyn Viteri said: ''I saw Rod punch the guard in the chest. Then the wife or sister got in the middle trying to stop them.''

In his own statement, 33-year-old Jessie claimed he had asked Sean 39, to move out of the way, prompting him to ''shove'' the security guard before Rod got involved.

Jessie said: ''I put the back of my hand on the guy in my face and told him to back up to create some space. That's when he shoved me yelling 'What the f*** you gonna do'. Then the male in the gold jacket (Rod) punched me in the left rib.''

But Sean insisted the guard was being aggressive.

A friend of the security guard previously claimed he had been left ''quite shaken'' by the alleged incident, which occurred when Rod and his family tried to gain entry to a private event in the children's area of the hotel.

The pal said: ''Jessie had given up his New Year's Eve to earn extra money but has been left quite shaken by what happened.

''Rod and Sean took exception to not being allowed into the party. It turned ugly when Jessie refused them entry.

''Though there was no drink around the kids' party it was clear to him Rod's group had consumed quite a bit.

''He was shocked and angry at how quickly events turned, which why he wanted to have charges pressed.

''He's calming down but is still disturbed by how things became so heated when there were children around.''

Rod and his son were questioned by police and told how their family had ''approached the check-in table and attempted to have children in their group gain access.''

After being refused admission, the 'Tonight's the Night' singer accused the security guard of becoming ''argumentative'', causing the group to become ''agitated''.

Police claimed Rod ''apologised for his behaviour'' and witness statements and video footage are said to suggest Rod ''did not intentionally strike Dixon against his will''.