The photographer admits she was unhappy with her breasts after having two kids with Rod and decided it was time to do something about them, even visiting a top surgeon for a consultation. But Rod insisted they were perfect the way they were.

"They did this camera sweep around my body and said, 'This is what your boobs would look like if you did this or that', Penny told U.K. talk show Loose Women, "and then he (doctor) said to me, 'I have one really important question. Are you happy with the rest of your body?' And I said, 'Well, I'd probably want to lose a few more pounds here and there', and then he said, 'Well go away and do that because if you start on one thing, you'll want another'.

"I was seriously thinking about getting them done but Rod said, 'Look, darling, if you decide to do that to your body then I'd support you, but I love them the way they are'."

She revealed the couple is planning to renew its wedding vows this year (17) to mark 10 years of marriage.

"I can't wait," she said. "We've been in the longest relationship he's ever been in so that's a record!"