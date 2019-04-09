Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck are reuniting for their ''most in depth concert in over 35 years''.

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker was the vocalist of the first inception of The Jeff Beck Group, which was formed in 1967, featuring Jeff on lead guitar and Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood on rhythm guitar.

The group disbanded after just two years, releasing the albums 'Truth' in 1968 and 'Beck-Ola' a year later.

The pair haven't performed together since 2009, when Rod surprised fans at Jeff's show at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles to sing their cover of The Impressions' hit 'People Get Ready', which they had recorded in 1985.

However, they will be back on stage ''for one night only'' on September 27 at Rod's concert at The Hollywood Bowl.

A tweet on Rod's Twitter account reads: ''Rod Stewart and @jeffbeckmusic are back together for one night only!

The former bandmates reunite for their most in depth concert in over 35 years at Rod's return to the @HollywoodBowl on September 27.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 12. http://livenation.com (sic)''

Commenting on their 2009 duet in his autobiography, Rod said: ''It was really f***ing great.

''By the end Jeff, bless him, was in tears and we gave each other a big old hug.''

After the show there were talks of the pair getting into the studio to record a blues album.

Jeff said at the time: ''I am mildly interested. But it would have to be a genuine effort - not a weekend blues album.''

The pair barely communicated after the idea failed to get off the ground.

However, last year, Rod, 74, admitted he would love to give it another go, though he admitted they had a ''serious clash of egos'' the last time they attempted to work together.

He said: ''It would be a lovely thing to do.

''It'd be a complete lefthand turn. We did try it once, but we couldn't see eye to eye -- I mean, a serious clash of egos, but you know, never say never. I know it's a cliché, but really, I'm up for it if he's up for it. The thing is, we both want to produce. That's the thing.''

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show go on sale on Friday (12.04.19) from Live Nation.