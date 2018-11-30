Michael B. Jordan is ''pretty sure'' Sylvester Stallone will return to his iconic character ROCKY BALBOA.

The 31-year-old actor - who plays boxer Adonis Creed in the 'Rocky' spin-off film series 'Creed' - has admitted that on the last day of shooting the second installment in the franchise as Sylvester ''passed the torch to him'', but despite Stallone insisting he's done with the iconic role, Jordan isn't convinced.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Jordan said: ''On the last day of filming everyone gave their wrap speech and he segued into passing the torch to me and I got really emotional really fast because I wasn't expecting it from him whatsoever.

''It's a character that he has played for 40 plus years - longer than I have been alive. It was pretty special. We'll see what happens with 'Creed III'. I'm pretty sure he'll be back.''

Stallone, 72, took to Instagram on Wednesday (28.11.18) to announce that his appearance as pugilist Rocky in 'Creed II' would be his last outing following eight movies which began with Best Picture Oscar-winning film 'Rocky' in 1976.

Alongside an Instagram video, Stallone said: ''I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years.

''It's been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass... and end.

''I love you Kind and generous people, and The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you. (sic)''

Jordan isn't the only cast member who doubts the Hollywood legend is done with the role, as Dolph Lundgren - who features as Russian fighter Ivan Drago from 1985's 'Rocky IV' in 'Creed II' - thinks that Stallone might still return to his most famous character one more time.

Speaking at the 'Creed II' European premiere in London this week, he said: ''I don't know, I'll believe it when I see.''