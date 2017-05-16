Rochelle Humes has made a deal with her personal trainer not to moan when she works out.

The 28-year-old singer and television presenter - who is known for being in the girlband The Saturdays alongside Una Healy, Frankie Bridge, Mollie King and Vanessa White - has vowed not to moan or speak when she is undergoing a gruelling fitness session with fitness expert Peter Mac.

The brunette beauty shared a video of her on the treadmill whilst discussing the terms and conditions of her exercise classes with Peter, which was posted on her Instagram but has since been removed, although the clip has also been shared on Peter's photo-sharing site.

Speaking in the clip Peter said: ''No moaning, no speaking. It's all exercising.''

To which the 'Up' hitmaker - who has Alaia-Mai, three, and two-month-old daughter Valentina Raine with her husband Marvin Humes - replied: ''Can I speak if I'm not moaning?''

However, Peter did not accept the compromise and told her she can ''only'' talk when the exercise has finished.

He said: ''No you can only speak after exercising has finished.''

This news comes shortly after the British star revealed she would be ''honestly documenting'' her ''journey'' to get her stamina back after having a baby and not exercising for one year.

In a previous post she wrote: ''Day 1 back at it with @pmacfitness We are gonna be honestly documenting my journey on getting my stamina back. 12 months no training and a baby, not gonna be easy. I'm still aching from our first session Need to be strong enough to run after 2 children and get back to work. Marathon not a sprint and all that #workingmummy #strongisthenewskinny #strongnotskinny #bethebestyoucanbe (sic).''