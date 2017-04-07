Rochelle Humes says her daughter ''completes'' her.

The 28-year-old television presenter welcomed her second child, Valentina Raine, into the world last month, and has taken to Instagram to post a throwback picture to her time in hospital with her husband Marvin - with whom she also has three-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai - to celebrate one month since her tot's birth.

Posting a collage of pictures from the hospital the former Saturdays star wrote: ''4 weeks ago today we were nervously awaiting the arrival of our little Valentina...at 12.36pm she surprised us weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces and has been nothing but joy since You have completed us baby girl (sic)''

The sweet post comes after the 'Ninja Warrior UK' presenter also took to Instagram in the week after Valentina's birth to reveal she's had her baby's umbilical cord shaped into the word 'love' and framed.

Alongside an eye-catching snap of the umbilical cord, which also features some placenta pills, Rochelle wrote: ''After being very curious I took the plunge, so excited to feel the benefits.. (sic)''

The former Saturdays star also took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and kind messages.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''Thanks for all of your lovely msgs. Valentina has settled in SO well. In love with my little family more than ever #blessed (sic)''

Rochelle even found time to poke fun at her husband Marvin, observing that the former JLS star will now have three women to contend with at home.

She quipped: ''In other news, Marvin doesn't stand a chance 3 women in the house, poor lad (sic)''

Prior to giving birth to her second child, Rochelle admitted the end of her pregnancy had been ''horrible''.

She said: ''I've felt really fine the whole way through, but the end of this pregnancy has been horrible. I'm a bit over it now.

''I'm tired and I'm really uncomfortable in the night, and I don't remember feeling this bad at the end last time.

''My body's let me do everything I've needed to do throughout this pregnancy and now it just needs to feel a bit bad for a while!''