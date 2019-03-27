Rochelle Humes uses ''physio tape'' to prevent any accidental nipple slips on the red carpet.

The 30-year-old singer-and-presenter has praised her stylist, Angie Smith, for introducing her to the sticky product, which was created to aid sports injuries, because it has helped her to keep her dresses in place and prevent any embarrassing flashes.

She said: ''I'd call my style girlie, but with an edge. If I'm wearing a dress, I'll pair it with biker boots or a leather biker jacket to toughen it up and balance it out.

''My stylist, Angie Smith, taught me to use physio tape to keep everything in place. You can get it in chemists as it's normally used to provide support for sports injuries! It comes in black and nude, and doesn't even come off - you just lift and tape. It feels way more supportive than any bra I've ever had!''

Rochelle also explained that when she was in The Saturdays - who have been on hiatus since 2014 - alongside her bandmates Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White she didn't get to experiment with her own style because they all had to be dressed the same.

She told Closer magazine: ''The Saturdays, we were all dressed pretty much the same and we didn't really have individual styles, so it's nice to have some freedom with fashion. If I'm ever not sure what to wear, I always go for a jumpsuit - I find them so easy to wear.''

Rochelle - who has daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and 23-month-old Valentina, with her husband Marvin Humes - also insisted that her ''body has changed'' since having children and so she makes sure to dress for her ''shape''.

She explained: ''Obviously I wouldn't rock a crop-top these days, but I didn't really wear them beforehand anyway! My body has changed, but I think women bog themselves down way too much with what size they are and trying to squeeze into a pair of too-tight jeans. It's all about dressing for your shape, not your size.''