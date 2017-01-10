Rochelle Humes has confirmed the release date for her debut nightwear range for Very.co.uk.

The 27-year-old singer - who launched her first collection with Very.co.uk in 2014 - is set to expand her line for the fashion house to include a sleepwear capsule, featuring an all-in-one nightwear piece, pyjama set with white piped hem detail and a night dress, along with other products, which will be available to purchase on January 23.

The brunette beauty - who is known for making up one fifth of the girl band The Saturdays alongside Frankie Bridge, Una Healy, Mollie King and Vanessa White - has taken to social media to tease the garments from her upcoming range.

Alongside a picture of her in a light grey jumpsuit, a pale pink hem and a drawstring middle, which she posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''A little bedtime jumpsuit launching as part of my debut nightwear range January 23rd @veryuk#rochellesleep (sic).''

The 'Ninja Warrior UK' co-presenter gave a ''sneak peek'' into her forthcoming designs last month, with a string of still shot images of some items in the collection.

The posts read: ''SNEAK PEAK For all of my sleepy bears...coming in the new year #RHnightwear

''Because we love to chill.... #RHnightwear coming your way in Jan...

''#BTS #Sneekpeak shooting my exciting new nightwear line...(sic).''

Meanwhile, Rochelle - who has three-year-old daughter Alaia Mai with her husband Marvin Humes - is pregnant with her second child, and the star has revealed their child had been asking her when she would be getting a little brother or sister.

Speaking previously, Rochelle - who has been married to the JLS band member since July 2012 - said: ''Alaia's been quizzing me and saying that her friends all have brothers or sisters. At the minute I feel so blessed and happy with the way everything is that I'd never put pressure on that, but definitely in the future.''