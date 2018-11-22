Rochelle Humes is having a ''Christmas sing-song'' at the Mothers2Mothers Carol Concert.

The 29-year-old 'This Morning' host - who shares five-year-old Alaia-Mai and 18-month-old Valentina Raine with her husband Marvin Humes - will be attending the charity's sing-a-long show, named Carols By Candlelight in aid of Mothers2Mothers, which is a charity dedicated to preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission.

In a statement, Rochelle said: ''As a patron who has seen Mothers2Mothers in action in Kenya I couldn't be happier to be joining them for mulled wine, mince pies and a Christmas sing-song!''

Also attending the carol bash are 'Downton Abbey' stars, Samantha Bond and Matt Barber, 'Poldark' actor Christian Brassington and 'EastEnders' star Christopher Timothy.

Fans will be treated to a special performance from 'America's Got Talent' star Moya Angela, who will perform several carol classics.

The HIV charity's spokeswomen and Mentor Mother Khanyisile Mavimbela, who is from Eswatini, will also be sharing her own story of personal journey with Mothers2Mothers.

Rochelle Humes has been co-hosting 'This Morning' alongside Phillip Schofield while Holly Willoughby is away presenting 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' with Declan Donnelly.

Holly confirmed in August that she would be joining forces with Dec to co-host the programme in the absence of Ant McPartlin, who has taken time out of the spotlight this year to deal with his substance abuse issues.

Carols By Candlelight is taking place at St Paul's Church, Knightsbridge, on December 3 and tickets can be purchased from

Eventbrite.co.uk/e/m2m-carols-by-candlelight-tickets-48556015349